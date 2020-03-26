Kartik Aaryan plays Akshay Kumar of ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ over 21-day lockdown

Kartik Aaryan has shared a meme out humor on social media, entertaining his fans through social media as he stays in quarantine. After PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown yesterday, the actor came up with a hilarious meme on it.

Kartik photoshopped his face in a scene from Akshay Kumar starrer 'Phir Hera Pheri' and stated that people want to hear if money will be double in 21 days.

View this post on Instagram 21 din mein Paisa Double A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 24, 2020 at 11:11am PDT

Earlier the actor had posted a popular monologue of his movie on his Twitter account, asking people to practice social distancing in time of coronavirus outbreak. His video no just received applause from fans but PM Narendra Modi also hailed his efforts.

Kartik Aaryan was shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in Lucknow when the entire team returned due to the coronavirus threat. The actor had posted several videos and photos from the sets, giving a glimpse of how everyone was shooting with masks. Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' features Kiara Advani as the lead lady opposite Kartik.

