Industry Minister's Diplomatic Mission: South Korea-U.S. Trade Talks

South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan is set to visit Washington to address President Trump's tariff announcement affecting South Korean goods. The visit includes meetings with U.S. Secretaries of Commerce and Energy, aiming to discuss and negotiate trade relations amidst evolving economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-01-2026 07:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 07:43 IST
South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan is preparing for a diplomatic visit to Washington, prompted by President Donald Trump's recent announcement to impose higher tariffs on South Korean imports. The move has stirred concerns over trade relations between the two nations.

Kim's agenda includes crucial meetings with key figures in the U.S. administration, specifically the Secretaries of Commerce and Energy. According to a press release from the ministry, these discussions are expected to focus on addressing the potential impacts of the proposed tariffs.

This visit underscores the importance of maintaining a stable trade partnership amidst changing economic strategies. Both nations are anticipated to navigate through these negotiations, seeking a balance of interests in the wake of evolving global trade dynamics.

