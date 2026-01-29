ICE's New Strategy: 'Targeted' Arrests Amid Tension in Minnesota

ICE officers operating in Minnesota have been instructed to avoid interacting with agitators as they implement President Trump's immigration initiatives, according to guidance obtained by Reuters.

The new directive, following two fatal shootings in Minneapolis, narrows officers' focus to immigrants with criminal records, diverging from previous broad enforcement actions that faced legal challenges and public backlash.

Senior officials, including Trump and border czar Tom Homan, are shifting ICE's approach in Minnesota, emphasizing targeted arrests over sweeping operations. This shift comes as ICE officers prepare to operate with megaphones to issue public commands and as border operations are restructured.

