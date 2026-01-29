Left Menu

ICE's New Strategy: 'Targeted' Arrests Amid Tension in Minnesota

Internal guidance reviewed by Reuters reveals a shift in ICE's operational strategy in Minnesota, instructing officers to avoid agitators and focus on immigrants with criminal records. The move, following recent tensions and fatal incidents in Minneapolis, sees ICE adopting a more selective approach to enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 07:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 07:45 IST
ICE officers operating in Minnesota have been instructed to avoid interacting with agitators as they implement President Trump's immigration initiatives, according to guidance obtained by Reuters.

The new directive, following two fatal shootings in Minneapolis, narrows officers' focus to immigrants with criminal records, diverging from previous broad enforcement actions that faced legal challenges and public backlash.

Senior officials, including Trump and border czar Tom Homan, are shifting ICE's approach in Minnesota, emphasizing targeted arrests over sweeping operations. This shift comes as ICE officers prepare to operate with megaphones to issue public commands and as border operations are restructured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

