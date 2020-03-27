China to re-release films like 'Avengers' and 'Harry Potter' to reignite box office

Popular film series like 'Avengers' and 'Harry Potter' will be re-released along with some ever-green films like 'Avatar', 'Interstellar', 'Inception' and others, According to a news report by Times of India.

The country is all set to re-open theatres as the country tries to get back to normal after battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid coronavirus, nearly 500 cinema halls already open after the situation gets control in China but it hasn't received a good response yet. Therefore, in order to get things back to normal and attract more audiences, many Hollywood films will be re-released. While the re-release dates of these films have not been announced yet but looks like China is seriously working hard to bounce back soon.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus originated in the Wuhan city of China as spread across the entire world is returning to stable condition but several other countries are battling the deadly virus.

Several films have been postponed and the shoots have also been halted. With the entire world of entertainment on a standstill, China looks to be the first country that seems to be returning to stabilize things.

In a statement jointly released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the National Immigration Administration said that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals holding visas or residence permits still valid to the time of this announcement which will be effective from midnight of March 28, 2020.

