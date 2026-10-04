BJP and INC President sends congratulatory message to Nepali Congress on holding 15 th General Convention

India’s Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress have sent messages of congratulations and goodwill to the Nepali Congress as it inaugurates its 15th General Convention. India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party President Nitin Nabin congratulated Gagan Kumar Thapa and the Nepali Congress on the organisation of the convention, which started on Sunday.

In a letter dated September 26, Nabin thanked Thapa for inviting him to the inaugural session and extended his wishes to the party’s leadership and members. Nabin said he was confident the convention would further strengthen the Nepali Congress and contribute to Nepal’s democratic journey. Referring to Nepal’s recent natural disasters, he expressed solidarity with those affected.

“India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji stands firmly with Nepal and remains committed to supporting on ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts. The BJP values its longstanding engagement with the Nepali Congress and looks forward to further strengthening our party-to-party ties,” Nabin wrote. Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the convention was an important occasion to deliberate on democratic values, civil liberties and social justice associated with the party’s founder, the late BP Koirala, as well as on strengthening democratic institutions.

“The Indian National Congress and the Nepali Congress share a long and close history of mutual understanding, solidarity and cooperation in the cause of democracy,” Kharge said in his message. “I greatly value these ties and the enduring relationship between our two parties and our two countries.” Kharge said he had sent Vivek Tankha to represent him at the convention. He said personal commitments had prevented him from attending in person and expressed hope that relations between the two Congress parties would grow stronger. The convention, which began Sunday, will continue until October 8.

The convention, which was delayed by two days due to rainfall, is being attended by around 7,700 general convention representatives from across the country and abroad. Party President Gagan Kumar Thapa inaugurated the convention. According to the convention schedule, there will be closed sessions on October 5 and 6. The election process is scheduled for October 7 and 8. The Election Committee has scheduled the registration of candidacies from 2 pm to 6 pm on October 5 at the City Hall. (ANI)