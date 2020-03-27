Ananya Panday reveals Khaali Peeli was just a day away from its wrap-up

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who is in self-isolation for the past 10 days amid coronavirus outbreak, has opened up on the fate of her upcoming film Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter which was one day away from completing the shoot.

The shooting of the film Khaali Peeli has been stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak and put on hold.

"We had only one day of shoot left, but we couldn't finish the film because everyone's safety is more important. I hope things get back to normal soon, "said Ananya.

The current pandemic situation has gotten everyone to stay home. Everyone has their own ways of passing their time and picking things they always wanted to do. Ananya Panday shares how she spends her time being productive while being on a stay-at-home routine.

Ananya is seen baking cooking in her recent Instagram post. She captioned, "baked cookies!! 🍪💓 (and by "we" I mean @rysapanday baked cookies -I just danced around the kitchen and ate chocolate chips 🤭) #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew 😇"

After Khaali Peeli, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra's next film which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While talking about the untitled film, Ananya stated, "Shakun's film was supposed to kick off this month. Now, we don't know when we will start the project."

