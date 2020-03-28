Left Menu
Four broadcasting networks decide to waive tariffs for 4 channels under them: IBF

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 19:48 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 19:38 IST
The IBF is a not-for-profit industry association and is dedicated to the promotion of television broadcasting in, to and from the country.   Image Credit: Public Domain Picture

Four major broadcasting networks have decided to waive all tariffs and charges for four channels under them for a period of two months, the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) said on Saturday. The IBF is a not-for-profit industry association and is dedicated to the promotion of television broadcasting in, to and from the country. In a statement, the foundation said that Sony-run Sony Pal, Star India-run Star Utsav, Zee TV-operated Zee Anmol, and Viacom18's Colors bouquet channel Colors Rishtey will be available to all viewers across the country for a period of two months free of charge on all DTH and cable networks.

The IBF said it stands firmly with the Centre in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. "While the constituents of the IBF face significant uncertainties, given the impact on advertising revenue for the industry due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we stand together to support the government's effort to help people in these difficult times," it said. The broadcasting fraternity feels that this will provide people who are restricted to their homes, wholesome entertainment and invigorating content and will help provide relief during the period of lockdown, it added.

