BTS’s 'Big Hit Entertainment' takes legal action against mischievous commenters

BTS's agency 'Big Hit Entertainment' has taken further legal action against mischievous commenters. Previously in December of last year, Big Hit Entertainment shared that they had filed new complaints on new hostile posts.

Today, on March 30, the agency gave another update on the situation, and said that the agency is regularly taking legal action against hostile comments, the spread of false rumors, sexual harassment, and personal attacks regarding BTS.

"As previously announced, we have submitted evidence collected through fan submissions and our own monitoring to the relevant investigative agency. We have secured the identities of a number of suspects, and some have been fined, while other suspects are under investigation," said 'Big Hit Entertainment'.

Further, the agency added, "Although it is difficult to disclose the details of the investigation process at the request of the investigative agency, we wish to notify you that punishments are being given to those involved. There have been cases where suspects appointed attorneys to apologize and ask to come to a settlement, but we will neither make settlements nor give any leniency under any circumstances."

The agency has filed new complaints on new malicious posts newly obtained this year, and the investigative agency recently launched a formal investigation. The legal action has been taken to those who continue to commit mischievous acts despite previous legal action.

Starting this year, 'Big Hit Entertainment' plans to protect its artists more strictly by reducing the time of the legal response cycle through the internal procedures.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.