Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan dies at 38

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 12:45 IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's nephew and body builder Abdullah Khan passed away at a hospital here due to "heart ailments", a source close to the family said. He was 38. Abdullah died on Monday evening at city-based Lilavati Hospital, Matin Khan, Abdullah's uncle said.

"He passed away last evening at Lilavati Hospital due to heart ailments. The last rites will be performed in Indore as Abdullah's parents live there. We are taking his body by road to Indore," Matin told PTI. Abdullah was Salman's paternal cousin's son.

Salman took to Twitter to remember his nephew. The "Dabangg 3" actor shared a picture of him posing with Abdullah and captioned it as, "Will always love you..." Actor Rahul Dev offered his condolences and tweeted, “Sincere condolences and prayers .. Strength to family.” Sharing a photo of Abdullah, actor Daisy Shah, wrote, "Will always love you my bestie...#RestInPeace." Singer-actor Iulia Vantur also posted a picture of Abdullah and wrote, "As you said 'we fall, we break, we fail but then we rise, we heal, we overcome'. @aaba81 u left too soon. #realstrong #rip (sic)" Salman and his family are at their Panvel farmhouse amid countrywide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the actor pledged to offer financial help to 25,000 daily wage cine workers, who are in dire need of assistance.

