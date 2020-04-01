Left Menu
Burning love: 'Glasgow Elvis' in virus lockdown gig

01-04-2020
An Elvis impersonator in Scotland gave an impromptu gig to lift lockdown spirits, earning a rapturous reception from his neighbours -- but a visit from the police about the noise. Dean Allsopp donned a white jumpsuit and put speakers on the balcony of his flat in Coatbridge, east of Glasgow, on Monday, crooning the 1972 hit "Burning Love".

Mobile phone footage of the concert has been seen thousands of times online, showing neighbours cheering and applauding the singer. But it also showed uniformed police turning up at his door -- to boos from locals.

Allsopp, 47, was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Live website: "It was all for the NHS (National Health Service) and police. I wanted to do it professionally. "No one in the street knew what was going on. I set the speakers up. I was really nervous -- more than it would be if I was going on stage." Police turned up after receiving a single complaint, he said, but added that officers, who took his name and date of birth, "saw the funny side of it".

"They said people could hear it three streets down. They didn't even say turn it down -- they let me finish," he said. Allsopp, who began his Elvis schtick 14 years ago, said he had a charity gig planned in Glasgow once the coronavirus crisis is over.

"My mum is really proud of me. For me to see the smile on the people's faces at these dark times and to see the kids dancing in their gardens, it was amazing," he said. "I'm overwhelmed by all the lovely comments."

