Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:26 IST
Hailey Baldwin kisses Justin Bieber after he postpones his ‘Changes’ tour
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (haileybieber)

Wife of popular singer Justin Biber and America model, Hailey Baldwin has recently shared an image of herself and Justin giving one another face kisses on her Instagram profile.

Hailey knows how to bring "sunshine" to Justin Bieber's day, even if it was clouded over with bad news. Sharing the image Hailey captioned, "Grateful for some sunshine today 🌻."

grateful for some sunshine today 🌻

On April 1, Justin Biber has revealed that he is postponing every 2020 date on his 'Changes' tour, which was originally set to run between May and September.

Sharing this announcement on Instagram, Justin wrote, "The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me. The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe and I will hopefully see you soon."

Currently, Justin and Hailey are quarantining themself at someplace a lot colder than their residing place at Beverly Hills in Canada.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have legally been husband and wife since their courtroom wedding back in September 2018. But the couple held another ceremony and celebration with loved ones on September 30.

