Lockdown: Maha pump sells petrol to private vehicles, sealed

A petrol pump in Majalgaon in Beed district of Maharashtra was sealed by the collectorate for selling fuel to private vehicles despite an order against it in view of the lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Saturday

The stock details and sales didn't match, after which the pumps in Sawargaon area was sealed, he said

"The Beed collector had prohibited sale of fuel to private vehicles during the lockdown but this pump violated the order and hence was sealed," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

