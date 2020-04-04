Left Menu
BMC thanks Shah Rukh for offering space for corona quarantine

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday thanked Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan for offering their four-storey personal office space to help expand quarantine capacity.

Updated: 04-04-2020 18:04 IST
BMC thanks Shah Rukh for offering space for corona quarantine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday thanked Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan for offering their four-storey personal office space to help expand quarantine capacity.

"#StrongerTogether. We thank Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly. Indeed a thoughtful and timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona," read a post on BMC's official Twitter handle.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 537 including 50 patients who have been discharged, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

