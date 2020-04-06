Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mobile app to keep track of home quarantined people in Mohali

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:01 IST
Mobile app to keep track of home quarantined people in Mohali

The Mohali Police in Punjab will keep an eye on home quarantined people through a mobile app 'Covid Control' to ensure quarantine protocols are being followed properly. This mobile applicationen developed to identify and mark quarantined areas and people by using geofencing technology, an official said.

“People in Mohali district who are placed under home quarantine will have to download this app mandatorily on their cell phones,” he said. Officials of health and police departments will track their location through mobile phone numbers.

Any lapse or unauthorised movement is immediately alerted through a message to the administration control room and the person concerned, the official said in a release here. “Every quarantined user will be geofenced within 500 meter radius of his place of quarantine. He will have to upload his selfie every one hour and the system will update his location when he uploads the selfie. The system will match the quarantined location and the location from where he uploads the selfie,” the official added.

If any quarantined user breaches the geofence, he/she will get a warning message and the admin will get a buzzer in the control room that user has broken the geofence. The police control room will be alerted even in case the phone is switched off. Hence, penal action can be taken against the user, he said. People will also be able to see all red zones and quarantined or infected areas live on the mobile app. They will also get a notification if they enter an infected area, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

One more COVID-19 death in TN: 50 people test positive

One more COVID-19 death was reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday while 50 people tested positive for coronavirus, including 48 returnees of the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat meet, taking the total number of cases to 621, a senior official said. A 57-ye...

AP-NORC poll: Pandemic impact varies by age, income level

Americans are increasingly taking preventative measures, including staying away from large crowds and avoiding touching their hands to their faces, to confront the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC...

Simbhaoli Sugars' Trust Hand Sanitisers hailed as truly a public-private partnership 'For Rural India, by Rural India' in India's fight against COVID-19

Hapur Uttar Pradesh India, April 6 ANI PRNewswire Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, whose manufacturing units are located in rural Uttar Pradesh, will aim to distribute its sanitisers to over 50 percent of all rural districts of India, with a focus...

COVID-19: CPI(M) slams Centre for suspending MPLAD scheme

Instead of suspending the MPLAD scheme, the Centre should scrap the Central Vista plan and transfer all funds from electoral bonds to tackle the coronavirus crisis, the CPIM said on Monday. CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said by sus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020