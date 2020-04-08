Left Menu
Kerala's best actor stitches face masks as part of anti- Covid-19 drive

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 08-04-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 11:50 IST
When popular Malayalam actor Indrans sits seriously before the sewing machine and carefully sews quality cloth masks with ease, it was not acting or becoming part of Kerala government's anti-Covid-19 campaign for him, but going back to his own roots. He explained the nuances of stitching and shared tips on how to bring out quality masks with available materials at home as part of the state government's 'break the chain' campaign through a short video, which has gone viral within hours.

Before donning grease paint for hundreds of characters in his decades-long career as comedian and character artist, Indrans was a small-scale tailor, who had toiled hard to make ends meet. He later became a sought-after costume designer in the tinsel town before beginning his acting saga, which has won him awards and accolades even in international platforms.

As a down-to earth person who has always been proud of his humble roots, Indrans didn't feel any reluctance when the state government requested him to be part of their anti-corona drive and demonstrate how to make cloth masks easily. In the nearly five minute video, which was later shared by many including celebrities through their Facebook pages, the actor was seen stitching masks along with the inmates of the Central Prison at nearby Poojappura.

"It is a job which I know. So there was no need for me to act, for the video. As the virus is spreading at this scale, everyone should wear face mask," the state ward winning actor said later. He bagged the 'best actor' title in the state film awards through the movie 'Aalorukkam' in 2018.

The 63-year-old actor also lifted the best actor title at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival recently..

