RBI-MONEY-MARKET-OPERATIONS

Money Market Operations as on April 08, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) MONEY MARKETS@ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 2,65,574.67 2.45 0.01-5.25 I. Call Money 11,021.24 4.24 0.40-5.25 II. Triparty Repo 1,79,132.10 2.22 1.50-4.10 III. Market Repo 74,671.33 2.72 0.01-4.25 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 750.00 5.00 5.00-5.00 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 209.70 3.85 3.10-5.00 II. Term Money@@ 602.05 3.30-5.00 III. Triparty Repo 1,150.00 3.75 3.25-4.00 IV. Market Repo 4,229.00 4.71 4.50-4.75 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 1,150.00 5.00 5.00-5.00 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Wed, 08/04/2020 1 Thu, 09/04/2020 5,76,741.00 4.00 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Wed, 08/04/2020 1 Thu, 09/04/2020 7,552.00 4.65 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 6. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -5,69,189.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo - - - - - 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 27/03/2020 13 Thu, 09/04/2020 1,18,029.00 4.39 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo Tue, 24/03/2020 16 Thu, 09/04/2020 46,160.00 5.16 (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF - - - - - 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 5,647.44 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 1,08,920.44 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -4,60,268.56 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 08/04/2020 4,01,754.48 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 10/04/2020 4,11,781.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 08/04/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 13/03/2020 2,61,748.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo. PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

