Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airlines selling tickets without clarity on lockdown period unfair to consumers: CAPA

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 12:59 IST
Airlines selling tickets without clarity on lockdown period unfair to consumers: CAPA

Aviation consultancy CAPA on Thursday said allowing domestic airlines to take advance bookings from April 15 is "unfair" to consumers since a decision on lifting the nationwide lockdown is yet to be taken. During the lockdown period, only special flights approved by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), medical evacuation flights and those carrying cargo, including medical equipment, to and from different parts of the country are operational.

While the government is yet to decide on lifting the lockdown, Indian airlines have started taking bookings for travel on domestic flights from April 15. Air India has suspended sale of tickets for domestic and international flights till April 30. "The decision to allow opening of advance bookings from April 14 without a decision on lifting of the lockdown and likely structure of the transition period post the lockdown needs to be immediately reviewed as this is unfair to consumers," Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) said in a statement.

Citing examples of erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines and now-defunct Jet Airways, CAPA said that the closure of these two carriers has "already resulted in massive losses to passengers as refunds couldn't be processed resulting in crores of losses to passengers". Kingfisher Airlines shut down in 2012, while Jet Airways ceased operations in April last year owing to liquidity crunch.

CAPA said that as and when lockdown is lifted and the structure of the transition period is known, the civil aviation ministry should only allow reopening of the bookings on the sectors which would be operated by Indian airlines during transition and not the entire network. The airlines are forcing customers to accept credit vouchers with their validity, in some cases, as long as one year. Giving credit vouchers for all advance bookings prior to the lockdown was expected and is reasonable, but not for bookings post April, it noted.

Most airlines, including domestic players, have refused to refund customers whose flights either got cancelled due to the suspension of all commercial passenger flights in the wake of 21-day lockdown, or travel restrictions overseas. There are eight scheduled carriers in India -- IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, AirAsia India, Vistara, Air India, Air India Express and Alliance Air.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Courses on iGOT launched for capacity building of frontline COVID-19 workers

India is fighting against the covid-19 Pandemic and Indias first line of workers is already engaged in COVID relief and doing a commendable job. However, a larger force will be needed to replace the first line and to tackle the exponential ...

COVID-19: Smart dustbin for contactless waste collection at hospitals developed

Researchers have developed an interactive dustbin that can be installed in hospitals and medical centres dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for contactless waste collection and disposal, leading to a safer environment for front-line workers...

Doordarshan highest-watched channel in India during week ended Apr 3: BARC

Getting back classic programmes like Ramayan to keep locked down people entertained has catapulted Doordarshan DD to be the highest watched channel in India for week ended April 3, BARC said on Thursday. The national broadcaster could achie...

Genrich Membranes scales up oxygenator equipment to treat COVID-19 patients

Genrich Membranes, a spin-off company, based on proprietary technology licensed from CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune is being funded by the Department of Science and Technology DST to scale up membrane oxygenator equipment MOE that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020