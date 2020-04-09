Left Menu
Granules India gets USFDA approval for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, Caffeine capsules

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:12 IST
Granules India Ltd on Thursday said its foreign subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules used to treat tension headaches. In a regulatory filing the company said "US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc (GPI), a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India Ltd for Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules USP, 50 mg/300 mg/40 mg." It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product, Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules USP, 50 mg/300 mg/40 mg, of Nexgen Pharma, Inc.

Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules are used to treat tension headaches. Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules USP, 50 mg/300 mg/40 mg had US sales of approximately 42 million dollar MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in February, 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Granules now has a total of 25 ANDA approvals from USFDA..

