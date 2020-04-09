Left Menu
Development News Edition

NAREDCO calls for $200 billion relief package for real estate sector

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has sought 200 billion dollars (about Rs 15 lakh crore) from the government as a relief package to minimise the economic impact of COVID-19 and called for a partial lifting of the lockdown on construction sites to reduce job losses.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:21 IST
NAREDCO calls for $200 billion relief package for real estate sector
NAREDCO National President Niranjan Hiranandani (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has sought 200 billion dollars (about Rs 15 lakh crore) from the government as a relief package to minimise the economic impact of COVID-19 and called for a partial lifting of the lockdown on construction sites to reduce job losses. The real estate sector accounts for 7 per cent of the gross domestic products (GDP) and employs 11 per cent of the country's population.

NAREDCO also called for suspending all cases under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the next six months amid economic slowdown which is likely to worsen due to coronavirus pandemic, saying it is imperative to capture the loss of jobs and incomes for millions of construction workers. "We urge the government to provide us with a stimulus package to deal with the current situation, while we take care of our labour force to ensure that their health and safety are not compromised," said NAREDCO Chairman Rajeev Talwar.

Industry leaders say the extension of lockdown on construction sites may lead to an unprecedented challenge of re-acquiring the workforce, which will further delay constructions and developers will have to bear significant losses as monsoons are approaching. "Breathing space must be provided to companies which have faced huge losses due to rapidly-decreasing stock prices. This has made high net worth companies prone to be taken over by foreign investors, the results of which can be devastating for India," NAREDCO said in a statement.

NAREDCO representatives have compiled standard operating procedures guidelines to ensure safety or people in and around construction sites, which were unveiled recently in the presence of Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. NAREDCO National President Niranjan Hiranandani said the shutdown of retail outlets, malls, entertainment and fitness centres has put commercial real estate deals on wait-and-watch mode.

He urged the government for intervention measures like rescheduling loan repayments, a one-time rollover for debt restructuring and deep interest rate cuts for the sector. The sector has been facing dropping sales due to sagging buyer confidence and an overall slowdown in the economy. The crisis in non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) after the collapse of IL&FS and Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) led to a severe credit squeeze.

"Now with coronavirus pandemic impacting all sectors of the economy, the troubles of real estate industry appear to have been compounded," said Hiranandani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After months-long delay, UN Security Council to discuss COVID-19 today

The United Nations Security Council UNSC members will on Thursday convene a closed-door meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the COVID-19 via videoconferencing. The meeting is expected to focus on the Secretary-Generals appeal...

Courses on iGOT launched for capacity building of frontline COVID-19 workers

India is fighting against the covid-19 Pandemic and Indias first line of workers is already engaged in COVID relief and doing a commendable job. However, a larger force will be needed to replace the first line and to tackle the exponential ...

COVID-19: Smart dustbin for contactless waste collection at hospitals developed

Researchers have developed an interactive dustbin that can be installed in hospitals and medical centres dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for contactless waste collection and disposal, leading to a safer environment for front-line workers...

Doordarshan highest-watched channel in India during week ended Apr 3: BARC

Getting back classic programmes like Ramayan to keep locked down people entertained has catapulted Doordarshan DD to be the highest watched channel in India for week ended April 3, BARC said on Thursday. The national broadcaster could achie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020