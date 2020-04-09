Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Power bags Edison Award for social innovation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI) Tata Power has been conferred with the Edison Award under social innovation category and social energy solutions sub-category.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:42 IST
Tata Power bags Edison Award for social innovation
The award recognises and honours the world's best innovations and innovators. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI) Tata Power has been conferred with the Edison Award under social innovation category and social energy solutions sub-category. The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Alva Edison, recognises and honours the world's best innovations and innovators.

The judging panel was comprised of more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organisations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines. Tata Power got the awards for its 'Club Enerji #Switchoff2SwitchOn' campaign. The sustainability initiative has brought in 533 participating schools across India that have saved 29.8 million units of power since it started in 2007.

"The role of any business is not just about giving back to society but also ensuring that its practices are socially responsible and environmentally sound," said Managing Director and CEO Praveer Sinha. "This award is a testament of our efforts to constantly introduce business innovations and inspire future generations," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and has an installed capacity of 10,763 megawatts together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities. It has a presence across the entire power value chain -- generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission and distribution, trading and coal and freight logistics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After months-long delay, UN Security Council to discuss COVID-19 today

The United Nations Security Council UNSC members will on Thursday convene a closed-door meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the COVID-19 via videoconferencing. The meeting is expected to focus on the Secretary-Generals appeal...

Courses on iGOT launched for capacity building of frontline COVID-19 workers

India is fighting against the covid-19 Pandemic and Indias first line of workers is already engaged in COVID relief and doing a commendable job. However, a larger force will be needed to replace the first line and to tackle the exponential ...

COVID-19: Smart dustbin for contactless waste collection at hospitals developed

Researchers have developed an interactive dustbin that can be installed in hospitals and medical centres dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for contactless waste collection and disposal, leading to a safer environment for front-line workers...

Doordarshan highest-watched channel in India during week ended Apr 3: BARC

Getting back classic programmes like Ramayan to keep locked down people entertained has catapulted Doordarshan DD to be the highest watched channel in India for week ended April 3, BARC said on Thursday. The national broadcaster could achie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020