Left Menu
Development News Edition

HMSI pledges financial support to dealers amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:50 IST
HMSI pledges financial support to dealers amid lockdown

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it has lined up a slew of measures, including buyback of unsold BS-IV stock, in order to support its sales partners during the unprecedented nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two-wheeler major said it plans to buy back the BS-IV inventory lying unsold with few dealers, majorly in Delhi-NCR area,  and provide advanced payments of incentives and reimbursements across the three functions -- sales, service and spare parts.

The company will also entirely bear the interest cost of BS-VI inventory (physical plus transit) with the dealers for the 21 days of the lockdown, it added. "The support package will effectively provide immediate liquidity to our dealer partners and we are confident that it will comprehensively ease their business continuity anxiety and improve cash flow," HMSI  Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

Providing yet another major support, Honda shall also bear the interest cost of the BS-VI vehicles inventory at all its dealers for the entire 21-day lockdown period, he added. The company's support comes at a time when the unprecedented nationwide lockdown has severely impacted the dealer partners who were already under immense pressure due to the 16-month-long  industry slowdown.

HMSI has already extended the timeline by two more months to customers whose free service ad warranty was scheduled during the lockdown period. The company said it has also released payments of around Rs 1,700 crore to its suppliers, dealers and service providers on time.

The initiatives have led to easing of liquidity crunch for the company's business partners amid Covid-19 lockdown situation, it added. HMSI currently has over 6,000 sales  and service outlets across the country, including more than 1,000 dealerships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan Army says it shot down small Indian surveillance drone

Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it shot down a small Indian surveillance drone for allegedly violating airspace along the Line of Control. According to a statement by the Pakistan Army, the Indian Quadcopter in a provocative act intruded ...

COVID-19 lockdown: Four held for assaulting cop in Maha

Four persons, including a vegetable vendor and his two sons, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a policeman at Murbad in Maharashtras Thane district amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the police said on Thursday. The policeman, who was deploye...

After months-long delay, UN Security Council to discuss COVID-19 today

The United Nations Security Council UNSC members will on Thursday convene a closed-door meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the COVID-19 via videoconferencing. The meeting is expected to focus on the Secretary-Generals appeal...

Courses on iGOT launched for capacity building of frontline COVID-19 workers

India is fighting against the covid-19 Pandemic and Indias first line of workers is already engaged in COVID relief and doing a commendable job. However, a larger force will be needed to replace the first line and to tackle the exponential ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020