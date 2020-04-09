Left Menu
Covid-19: NIIT launches free course to facilitate remote working

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:37 IST
Skills and talent development company NIIT Ltd on Thursday said it has specially designed and launched a 'Remote Work Excellence Kit' course to support the fight against Covid-19 crisis. Aimed at helping facilitate remote working for adults, the Remote Work Excellence Kit is suited for corporate executives, small and medium businesspersons, and management students, a statement said.

The online course covers areas such as how to set up a remote office, establishing a remote presence, setting up and running virtual meetings, time management while working from home, remote business etiquettes, and also best practices, it added. "It is abundantly clear that the COVID-19 pandemic not only poses a massive health challenge, it will also lead to economic slowdown and a change in how businesses are conducted worldwide,” NIIT Ltd Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Thadani said.

In the immediate term, work from home is important to not only maintain social distancing but also as a means of keeping the economy ticking, he pointed out. Going forward, it has the potential to become a norm rather than an exception and the team has been able to quickly develop this useful and timely Remote Work Excellence kit, Thadani said.

Additionally, when aspirants log onto the course, they will also get the option to contribute to the PM CARES Fund, which is enabled through the NIIT Foundation..

