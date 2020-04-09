Left Menu
Blue Dart cuts retail tariff rates by 25% amid coronavirus crisis

Updated: 09-04-2020 15:16 IST
Express logistics services provider Blue Dart Express on Thursday said it has reduced retail tariff prices by 25 per cent, aiding the country in its fight against the coronavirus crisis. Blue Dart Express, part of Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), operates six dedicated Boeing 757 freighters each with a capacity of 34 tonnes.

These aircraft have been operating during the lockdown period across Indian cities enabling essential shipments like medical equipment and pharmaceutical products reach the first responders in hospitals and medical institutions with the promise of secure and timely deliveries. "In order to provide customers with a solution for their shipping needs during these trying times and to further use our Air Express Logistics service to keep the essential supply chain continuity, Blue Dart Express has reduced its Retail Tariff Prices by 25 per cent. This will be applicable to all local retail customers as well as all MSMEs," the company said in a statement.

Ketan Kulkarni, CMO and Head Business Development, said: "Blue Dart's 'FIGHT COVID 19 – PRICE (FC19-P)' is a unique initiative and our duty towards the nation in these times of crisis. We have always stepped up as a 'FIRST IN LAST OUT' organisation whenever a disaster has struck the nation. Our aircrafts are the life line of the nation & our nation is grappling with a situation never experienced earlier & this has a widespread impact on the economy. Businesses across sectors and geographies are disrupted due to mobility suspension." He further said the FC19-P is an effective platform to offer a speedy and hassle-free experience, when dispatching & delivering testing kits, reagents, enzymes, medical equipment (ventilators), masks, respirators, surgical masks, gloves, & other items, some of which are manufactured by the MSME sector and delivering them to the point of consumption was a challenge for them. Significantly, former civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu had last week said that freight rates were increased by airlines for exports of agriculture, horticulture an marine products and called for fixing of cargo rates appropriately.

"Freight rates have increased by airlines for exports of #Agriculture #Horticulture #MarineProducts.Fully appreciate challenges of #Aviation sector.If #Cargo rates fixed appropriately volumes can increase for them,farmers-Exporters can benefit too. It would be a win win situation," Prabhu had said in a tweet. Blue Dart has also listed itself on the dedicated Medical Air Cargo website www.civilaviation.gov.in.

During the year ending March 31, 2018, Blue Dart handled over 196 million domestic shipments, 0.92 million international shipments and over 697,000 tonnes of documents and parcels across the nation and 220 countries and territories worldwide..

