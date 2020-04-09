Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFFCO Tokio General Insurance appoints Anamika Roy Rashtrawar as MD, CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:44 IST
IFFCO Tokio General Insurance appoints Anamika Roy Rashtrawar as MD, CEO

IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company on Thursday said it has appointed Anamika Roy Rashtrawar as its managing director and chief executive officer. The appointment is effective March 27, the company said in a statement.

Rashtrawar, who takes over from Warendra Sinha after his retirement, is the first woman MD and CEO of a large private sector general insurance company in India, it said. "She is a dynamic woman leader who has been on the board of the company and has successfully led many businesses in the company, especially the digitalization projects. I am confident that Mrs Rashtrawar will take the company to the next level of performance in terms of customer service, sustained growth and profitability," IFFCO MD U S Awasthi said. She joined the company as a whole-time director in June 2018 and spearheaded the company’s business transformation project by expanding operations in tier-II,-III, -IV towns.

"IFFCO Tokio is well-positioned to take on the emerging challenges in the insurance industry in India as it has the best team and excellent business partners and loyal clients. It is a tough time for any insurance company but nothing is permanent and this too shall pass,” Rashtrawar said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown : Delhi police registers case against Bengali Market pastry shop owner for violation of social distancing

A case was registered against owner of a pastry shop in Bengali Market for alleged violations of social distancing norms during the lockdown, Delhi Police said on Thursday. Out of 30 shop workers, 28 have been sent to shelter homes while 2 ...

Coronavirus: Number of cases in UP rises to 410

The number of cases of coronavirus infections in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 410 on Thursday, with 49 more people testing positive. The count was 361 on Wednesday.As many as 410 people have tested positive so far in 40 districts of the state, ...

Kenya's speciality coffee growers hit as lockdowns close global coffee shops

Like many specialty coffee growers, Kenyan exporter Jackson Kanampiu has been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis as consumers are barred from the coffee shops that serve niche brews and opt for shop-bought offerings.Kanampiu spent four year...

Rs.15000Cr funds sanctioned for COVID-19 response and health preparedness

Government of India GoI has announced significant investments to the tune of Rs.15000 crores for India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package. The funds sanctioned will be utilized for immediate COVID-19 Emergenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020