IFFCO Tokio General Insurance appoints Anamika Roy Rashtrawar as MD, CEO

IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company on Thursday said it has appointed Anamika Roy Rashtrawar as its managing director and chief executive officer. The appointment is effective March 27, the company said in a statement.

Rashtrawar, who takes over from Warendra Sinha after his retirement, is the first woman MD and CEO of a large private sector general insurance company in India, it said. "She is a dynamic woman leader who has been on the board of the company and has successfully led many businesses in the company, especially the digitalization projects. I am confident that Mrs Rashtrawar will take the company to the next level of performance in terms of customer service, sustained growth and profitability," IFFCO MD U S Awasthi said. She joined the company as a whole-time director in June 2018 and spearheaded the company’s business transformation project by expanding operations in tier-II,-III, -IV towns.

"IFFCO Tokio is well-positioned to take on the emerging challenges in the insurance industry in India as it has the best team and excellent business partners and loyal clients. It is a tough time for any insurance company but nothing is permanent and this too shall pass,” Rashtrawar said..

