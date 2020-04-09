Spot gold markets remain shut due to lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Thursday due to the lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19, while the precious metal traded higher in international market, according to HDFC Securities

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,660 per ounce and silver at USD 15.15 per ounce

"Gold prices traded positive with spot international gold prices ralling nearly 1 per cent to USD 1,660 on Thursday," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

