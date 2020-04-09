Left Menu
Spot gold markets remain shut due to lockdown: HDFC Securities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:22 IST
Spot gold markets remained shut on Thursday due to the lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19, while the precious metal traded higher in international market, according to HDFC Securities

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,660 per ounce and silver at USD 15.15 per ounce

"Gold prices traded positive with spot international gold prices ralling nearly 1 per cent to USD 1,660 on Thursday," it said.

