Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet operates cargo freighter to Singapore to bring critical medical equipment to India

SpiceJet is operating its first cargo freighter on the Chennai-Singapore-Chennai route on Thursday carrying critical medical equipment and COVID-19 related medical supplies.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:38 IST
SpiceJet operates cargo freighter to Singapore to bring critical medical equipment to India
The airline will operate a second freighter flight on Friday carrying medical supplies. Image Credit: ANI

SpiceJet is operating its first cargo freighter on the Chennai-Singapore-Chennai route on Thursday carrying critical medical equipment and COVID-19 related medical supplies.

The Boeing 737 freighter aircraft is scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 5.30 pm.SpiceJet said it has transported over 1,500 tonnes of cargo carrying essential supplies since the nation-wide lockdown began and has been extending all possible support to the government, medical and pharma companies, and international retailers to fight this war against the global pandemic.The airline will operate a second freighter flight on Friday carrying medical supplies from Singapore to Bengaluru. "SpiceJet's freighters have been flying non-stop carrying vital supplies to and from Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and host of other places including Southeast Asia," said Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh.

The carrier operated the country's first cargo-on-seat flight carrying vital supplies in the passenger cabin on April 7. Since then, the airline has been regularly using its Boeing 737 aircraft to carry cargo in the passenger cabin.SpiceXpress, SpiceJet's dedicated cargo arm, has been regularly transporting surgical supplies, sanitisers and face masks, and providing doorstep deliveries of essential supplies, medicines and medical equipment in Bengaluru, Patna, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara, Kochi, Guwahati, Jammu, Lucknow among other cities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Total 248 tons of cargo transported by Lifeline UDAN during lockdown

During the Covid-19 lockdown period, essential medical supplies including consignments of ICMR, HLL, and others are continuously being delivered across the country. Domestic public and private airline operators such as Air India, IAF, Pawan...

Why didn't Delhi police stop program at Markaz, Nizamuddin, COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra increased because of this: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra are a result of Delhi Police not stopping the Tablighi Jamaats religious gathering in Markaz, Nizamuddin following which the at...

CRPF distributes food, essential commodities among people in various districts of J-K

The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has started distributing essential commodities among people at different districts in Jammu and Kashmir including Baramullah and Anantnag during the lockdown in order to provide them some relief. Rajesh...

Bank of England to finance UK government if markets turn sour

The Bank of England has agreed to temporarily lend the government money if needed to help finance its massive COVID-19 spending plans, reviving a measure used during the 2008 financial crisis.Sensitive to claims it is resorting to monetary ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020