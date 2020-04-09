Cipla shares zoom over 13 pc on USFDA nod for generic inhaler

Cipla shares zoom over 13 pc on USFDA nod for generic inhalerPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:46 IST
Shares of pharma major Cipla on Thursday jumped more than 13 per cent after the company said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for generic Albuterol Sulfate inhalation aerosol used for prevention of asthmatic symptoms. The company's scrip advanced 12.96 per cent to close the day at Rs 579.50 on the BSE. During the trade, it jumped 15.98 per cent to Rs 595, its one-year high.
At the NSE, it climbed 13.11 per cent to close at Rs 580. In terms of volume, 9.47 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, while about 2.72 crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.
Cipla on Thursday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for generic Albuterol Sulfate inhalation aerosol used for treatment of acute episodes of bronchospasm or prevention of asthmatic symptoms. The company has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Albuterol Sulfate inhalation aerosol 90mcg (base)/actuation, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Cipla said in a statement.
"We are pleased to receive the final approval for generic Albuterol MDI from the USFDA. This further strengthens our presence in the US market," Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said..
