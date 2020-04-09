Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cipla shares zoom over 13 pc on USFDA nod for generic inhaler

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:46 IST
Cipla shares zoom over 13 pc on USFDA nod for generic inhaler

Shares of pharma major Cipla on Thursday jumped more than 13 per cent after the company said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for generic Albuterol Sulfate inhalation aerosol used for prevention of asthmatic symptoms. The company's scrip advanced 12.96 per cent to close the day at Rs 579.50 on the BSE. During the trade, it jumped 15.98 per cent to Rs 595, its one-year high.

At the NSE, it climbed 13.11 per cent to close at Rs 580. In terms of volume, 9.47 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, while about 2.72 crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Cipla on Thursday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for generic Albuterol Sulfate inhalation aerosol used for treatment of acute episodes of bronchospasm or prevention of asthmatic symptoms. The company has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Albuterol Sulfate inhalation aerosol 90mcg (base)/actuation, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Cipla said in a statement.

"We are pleased to receive the final approval for generic Albuterol MDI from the USFDA. This further strengthens our presence in the US market," Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Total 248 tons of cargo transported by Lifeline UDAN during lockdown

During the Covid-19 lockdown period, essential medical supplies including consignments of ICMR, HLL, and others are continuously being delivered across the country. Domestic public and private airline operators such as Air India, IAF, Pawan...

Why didn't Delhi police stop program at Markaz, Nizamuddin, COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra increased because of this: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra are a result of Delhi Police not stopping the Tablighi Jamaats religious gathering in Markaz, Nizamuddin following which the at...

CRPF distributes food, essential commodities among people in various districts of J-K

The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has started distributing essential commodities among people at different districts in Jammu and Kashmir including Baramullah and Anantnag during the lockdown in order to provide them some relief. Rajesh...

Bank of England to finance UK government if markets turn sour

The Bank of England has agreed to temporarily lend the government money if needed to help finance its massive COVID-19 spending plans, reviving a measure used during the 2008 financial crisis.Sensitive to claims it is resorting to monetary ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020