Estonia bans transit of Russian, Belarusian grain through its territory
Estonia has banned the transit of Russian and Belarusian grain through its territory, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Thursday.
Sources last month said Russian companies are repurposing fertiliser, coal, and other cargo terminals at Ukraine's Baltic and Arctic ports to handle grain exports after Ukrainian drone attacks disrupted shipments through the Black Sea. "Russia cannot wage a war of aggression and expect us to help keep its trade flowing. We will not help finance its war or make its aggression easier to sustain," Tsahkna said on social media X.