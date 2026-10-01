Estonia bans transit of Russian, Belarusian grain through its territory

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 13:13 IST
Estonia bans transit of Russian, Belarusian grain through its territory

Estonia ​has banned the transit of Russian ‌and Belarusian grain through its territory, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said ‌on Thursday.

Sources last month said ‌Russian companies are repurposing fertiliser, coal, and other cargo terminals at Ukraine's Baltic and ⁠Arctic ​ports ⁠to handle grain exports after Ukrainian ⁠drone attacks disrupted shipments through the ​Black Sea. "Russia cannot wage a war ⁠of aggression and expect us ⁠to help ​keep its trade flowing. We will not help finance ⁠its war or make its aggression easier ⁠to ⁠sustain," Tsahkna said on social media X.

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