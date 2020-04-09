Left Menu
COVID-19: Jindal Stainless donates Rs 5 cr to PM CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:27 IST
Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Thursday announced a financial contribution of Rs 5 crore towards PM CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to the aid, JSL has taken several steps like offering medical facilities, safety equipment, among others, to contain the spread of the virus, the company said in a statement.

"Jindal Stainless announces a contribution of Rs 5 crore towards PM-CARES Fund in support of the on-going efforts of the government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in India," it said. The company had earlier pledged a sum of Rs 15 lakh to Haryana Chief Minister's Relief Fund, it said.

The company's 580-bedded multi super-specialty hospital Jindal Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS) at Hisar (Haryana) has dedicated 125 beds for isolation ward and two negative pressure isolation rooms for COVID-19 patients. The facility is also producing and supplying industrial and medical oxygen to JIMS and Agroha Medical College for medical emergencies.

Apart from this, JSL is supporting over 500 families through food packets and food grain distribution in areas around its plants at Hisar and Jajpur (Odisha). The company is also distributing ration and food supplies to migrants and daily wage workers in Delhi-NCR post the imposition of lockdown, it said.

JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, "In the midst of this global health crisis, we understand the need to support the government and put up joint efforts towards the goal of saving lives. The COVID-19 pandemic is by far the worst global crisis that has hit humanity at large. "In these pressing times, we extend gratitude to the Indian government and the medical fraternity who are managing the crisis. From food requirements to medical and sanitation supplies, we will ensure all our support to the country in this hour of need," he added.

