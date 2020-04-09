Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi ready to cut up to 4 mln bpd from record April output - source

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:37 IST
Saudi ready to cut up to 4 mln bpd from record April output - source
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia is ready to cut up to 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of its production but only from its record output levels of 12.3 million bpd achieved in April, a source briefed on the kingdom's oil police said on Thursday.

OPEC and other producers meet on Thursday to decide on cuts to cope with the falling demand due to the coronavirus crisis. Non-OPEC Russia has said it wants to output to be cut from the January-March levels before Saudi production jumped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

To allay fears of COVID-19 spread, Punjab ministers attend cremation of man in Rupnagar

In a bid to dispel fears that one may contract COVID-19 by attending the last rites of an infected person, two Punjab ministers took part in the cremation of a 55-year-old man in Rupnagar district on Thursday. State Health Minister Balbir S...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 640pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths-------------------------------------------...

COVID-19 lockdown: Radio listenership increases by 23 per cent : Study

In a bid to beat the lockdown boredom, more and more people are tuning in to radio for information and entertainment with a latest study saying that the time spent on the audio medium has increased by 23 per cent to 2.36 hours everyday, sec...

INSTANT VIEW-Fed rolls out huge new virus rescue as jobless claims surge again

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, along with yields on Treasuries after data showed jobless claims surged another 6.6 million last week and the Federal Reserve rolled out a broad 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020