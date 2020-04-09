Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novelis Inc gets nod to complete acquisition of Aleris

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:44 IST
Novelis Inc gets nod to complete acquisition of Aleris

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Hindalco Industries on Thursday said its overseas subsidiary Novelis Inc has received the final clearance to complete the acquisition of Aleris Corporation

Aleris Corporation is a global supplier of rolled aluminium products. Earlier, the European Commission had determined that the acquisition could proceed on the condition that Novelis divest Aleris’ plant in Duffel, Belgium to a third party approved by the Commission, according to a BSE filing by Hindalco.        Novelis satisfied that condition when the European Commission determined that the proposed purchaser, Liberty House Group, is a suitable buyer of the Duffel facility, it added.      Liberty House Group, which is a part of the Gupta Family Group, intends to acquire the Duffel facility under its newly formed aluminum vertical called ALVANCE.      The purchase price for the Duffel facility is 310 million euros, the filing said.      “Novelis has completed the regulatory review process and is now prepared to close the acquisition and begin integrating Aleris into Novelis,” Novelis Inc President and CEO Steve Fisher said.      “This will allow Novelis to further extend our position as the worldleader in aluminum rolling and recycling and meet increasing customer demand for high-performing, sustainable aluminum solutions,” Fisher said.   With the European Commission’s approval of the buyer, Novelis has now received all regulatory clearances and will move expeditiously to close the acquisition of Aleris.   PTI SID SID ANUANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

To allay fears of COVID-19 spread, Punjab ministers attend cremation of man in Rupnagar

In a bid to dispel fears that one may contract COVID-19 by attending the last rites of an infected person, two Punjab ministers took part in the cremation of a 55-year-old man in Rupnagar district on Thursday. State Health Minister Balbir S...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 640pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths-------------------------------------------...

COVID-19 lockdown: Radio listenership increases by 23 per cent : Study

In a bid to beat the lockdown boredom, more and more people are tuning in to radio for information and entertainment with a latest study saying that the time spent on the audio medium has increased by 23 per cent to 2.36 hours everyday, sec...

INSTANT VIEW-Fed rolls out huge new virus rescue as jobless claims surge again

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, along with yields on Treasuries after data showed jobless claims surged another 6.6 million last week and the Federal Reserve rolled out a broad 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020