Vodafone Idea launches cashback offer for online recharge done for other customers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:26 IST
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday said it will offer cashback to its prepaid subscribers, under #RechargeforGood initiative, who do online recharge for other customers of the company. "The program enables every Vodafone and Idea customer to recharge for a friend, family or anyone who doesn't know how to recharge online or doesn't have access to the internet. This good deed will be rewarded with a cashback of up to 6 per cent on recharges done by an existing Vodafone or Idea customer for someone else through MyVodafone App or MyIdea App," the company said in a statement.

The #RechargeforGood offer goes live on April 9, 2020 for Vodafone customers and on April 10 for Idea customers. The offer will be valid till April 30, 2020. Explaining the process, the statement said that existing prepaid customer will need to log in to MyVodafone app or MyIdea app and recharge for any other Vodafone Idea prepaid customer.

After this, the customer doing the recharge will get a cashback depending on the recharge value. The cashback coupon can be applied on the customer's subsequent recharge, it added. Cashback offer is applicable only on recharges undertaken through MyVodafone app or MyIdea app.

