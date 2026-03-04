Left Menu

Dave Rennie's Appointment: Navigating New Zealand's Rugby Destiny

Dave Rennie has been appointed as the head coach of the All Blacks, tasked with leading New Zealand to another World Cup victory next year in Australia. The former Wallabies coach succeeded Jamie Joseph after an exhaustive selection process, taking over from Scott Robertson.

In a major shake-up in the rugby world, Dave Rennie has been appointed as the new head coach of the All Blacks. Rennie's task is formidable: lead New Zealand's legendary team to a fourth World Cup victory in Australia next year.

The 62-year-old former Wallabies coach emerged victorious over Jamie Joseph after an exhaustive selection process. This change in leadership follows the departure of Scott Robertson, who stepped down after undergoing a critical review.

Speaking through a New Zealand Rugby statement, Rennie expressed his pride and acknowledgment of the high expectations accompanying his new role. He is clear about his vision for the team's playstyle and looks forward to collaborating with players, management, and the rugby community. With abundant talent on the team, Rennie is committed to making the nation proud once more.

