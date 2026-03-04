Airline Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Grounds Global Travel

The airline and tourism sectors are facing substantial turmoil as escalating tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran disrupt global travel. More than 20,000 flights have been canceled in the past few days, causing significant travel chaos.

Major hubs like Dubai remain closed, leaving thousands stranded and creating ripples across international travel corridors. Emergency flights are operating to repatriate citizens, while regional airlines struggle to manage the crisis.

Economic fallout is expected as oil prices surge, increasing operational costs, and tourism revenue declines in the Middle East. Airline stocks across the globe are showing signs of stress, reflecting the uncertain future of the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)