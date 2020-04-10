Left Menu
Air New Zealand cuts 1500 jobs from cabin crew workforce

“Kiwis care about each other and about the success of our national carrier, so today’s news that Air New Zealand wants to rush to ax 1500 cabin crew roles will be of real concern to the public,” Savage says.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-04-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 07:36 IST
However, Savage says, the company is risking their good reputation by speeding into a redundancy process. Image Credit: Flickr

Air New Zealand has announced specific details today about their decision to cut around 1500 jobs from their cabin crew workforce.

Savage, E tū's Head of Aviation, says that the New Zealand public will share worker's dissatisfaction with the news.

"Like all aviation workers, Air New Zealand cabin crew are trained and committed professionals. They want to see the airline succeed and prosper again. Like the New Zealand public, they want to see it carry on with even better safety, service, and standards."

However, Savage says, the company is risking their good reputation by speeding into a redundancy process.

"The company's plan to lay off thousands of people while the country is still in lockdown is the wrong move. It's too rushed and it doesn't need to be. That is not what fair consultation looks like and it is very disappointing to see a once-proud company get it so wrong. They risk destroying the very organization they are trying to save."The wage subsidy, Air New Zealand's cash reserves, and the government loan mean we have the time to properly work through a process and look to the future. E tū members can see the scale of the problem and want a 'just transition' approach, where people are at the heart of the process.

"We need time to develop plans for redeployment and repurposing, for retraining and proper recovery for the airline. Only then can the company, with its workers, set themselves up for success. that's what New Zealand needs right now."

E tū has welcomed the news today that the Government has appointed former New Zealand Council of Trade Unions President Ross Wilson as an independent advisor to the Air New Zealand Board of Directors providing strategic advice from an unionized worker perspective.

"Having a worker's voice at the top table will help steer or national airline through tough times and help the airline's leadership see there are better options," Savage says.

