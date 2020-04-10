Three institutes to donate Rs 28.80 crore to PM-CARES Fund
The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) were created on 28th March 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic in India.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 14:16 IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India, the three Professional Institutes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has come forward to donate an amount of Rs 28.80 crore to PM-CARES Fund for providing assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
