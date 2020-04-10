Three institutes to donate Rs 28.80 crore to PM-CARES Fund

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India, the three Professional Institutes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has come forward to donate an amount of Rs 28.80 crore to PM-CARES Fund for providing assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) were created on 28th March 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic in India. This dedicated national fund has been set up with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation as posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected people.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.