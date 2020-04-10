Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huami Partnered with Nanshan Zhong's Team to Combat COVID-19 Coronavirus on a Joint Lab

PTI | Shenzhen | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:09 IST
Huami Partnered with Nanshan Zhong's Team to Combat COVID-19 Coronavirus on a Joint Lab

To help Pulmonary Rehabilitation Follow-up Care and to develop epidemics prediction and alert system SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami (NYSE: HMI), announced a collaboration with China National Clinical Research Center of Respiratory Disease (NCRCRD) and Guangdong Nanshan Medical Innovation Institute, led by Dr. Nanshan Zhong, to establish a smart wearable joint laboratory. Based on Huami smart wearable technology and powerful computing algorithms, the lab aims to help COVID-19 recovered patients' follow-up care and management through the NCRCRD big data platform. Moreover, the lab would jointly contribute to an epidemic prediction and alert system. "As the collaboration among medical institutions, R&D institutions and enterprises, we are excited to leverage our expertise in smart wearable technology to promote applied research and transformation achievements of respiratory health," said Wang Huang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Huami Technology. Driven by the mission of Connect Health with Technology, Huami is committed to establishing a global health ecosystem including device, data and service, while being the most trusted partner of its users.

Dr. Nanshan Zhong, aged 83, an international famed respiratory disease specialist and academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, was a pioneer in the SARS control in 2013 and is now the leader of the senior experts of COVID-19 prevention with China's National Health Commission. Dr. Nanshan Zhong has been fighting at the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak since reporting the person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 in January. Since the coronavirus outbreak, Huami has continued the efforts of "Connect Health with Technology". The company has donated medical supplies and devices worth 11.5million RMB since the COVID-19 epidemic outbreak. Huami has also developed a smartwatch for medical staff in Wuhan, with a feature to ease psychological distress. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153829/Huami_Partnered_with_Nanshan_Zhong_s_Team.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chad says 1,000 Boko Haram killed during week of fighting

Chad says its soldiers have killed some 1,000 jihadists in an operation on the islands of Lake Chad that targeted Boko Haram fighters. Army spokesman Col. Azem Bermandoa said late Thursday that 52 soldiers also were killed and 196 others wo...

Iran's death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 4,232

Irans total death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak reaches rose to 4,232 on Friday with 122 lives lost in the past 24 hours, according to a health ministry spokesman. The total number of people diagnosed with the disease increased by ...

Studies saying warm weather slows COVID-19 not conclusive: Report

The arrival of summer in India may have raised hopes that hot and humid weather could slow the COVID-19 pandemic, however, experts believe that there is not enough proof to conclude any significant vulnerability of the novel coronavirus to ...

NDMC notice to shop owner in Bengali Market after workers found living in 'unhygienic conditions'

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC has issued a show-cause notice to the owner of a pastry shop in Bengali Market here after 35 workers were found living in unhygienic conditions and not adhering to social distancing norms to contain the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020