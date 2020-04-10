Punjab Cabinet sub-committee to decide on expenditure cuts to tackle pandemic

Punjab Chief Minister was on Friday authorised to nominate additional members to the Cabinet sub-committee on Fiscal Management which will decide on expenditure cuts needed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Council of Ministers authorised Amarinder Singh to add members to the sub-committee to hold broad based discussions on expenditure cuts, an official statement said.

Reviewing the state's fiscal situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Cabinet also asked various departments to send their proposals for expenditure cuts by Monday, it said. It was decided that the sub-committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the fiscal situation and the expenditure cuts needed, the statement said.

The chief minister, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee, underlined the need to generate resources to fight the COVID-19 battle, it said. During the review, state Finance minister Manpreet Badal informed that Rs 30,000 crore will be infused into Punjab’s economy to strengthen government’s efforts against the spread of coronavirus, according to the statement.

