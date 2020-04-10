Left Menu
Future Consumer appoints Sailesh Kedawat as CFO

Updated: 10-04-2020 19:35 IST
Future Consumer on Friday said it has appointed Sailesh Kedawat as its Chief Financial Officer. Kedawat, whose appointment will be effective from Friday, has been associated with Future Group for about five years, the company said in a regulatory update.

The board of the company in a meeting held on Friday approved "appointment of Sailesh Kedawat as the CFO and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, with effect from 10th April, 2020". According to the company, the board has also review "business operations and impact particularly in light of the current scenario arising from the pandemic COVID -19 and consequential lockdown situation across the Country".

Kedawat is a Chartered Accountant with 22 years of experience He has been handling the functions of accounts, audit, taxation and finance for the company and across its subsidiaries and joint ventures..

