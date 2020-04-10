Puravankara donates 500 coronavirus testing kits to Karnataka govt

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has donated 500 coronavirus testing kits to the Karnataka government that can help test 5,000 people. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted, "Appreciate the contribution of Ashish Puravankara, MD of Purvankara Group who donated 500 Covid testing kits today. This will help test 5000 people as each kit can test 10 people." "To help augment the government's efforts, Puravankara has committed to procure approved testing kits, which will be managed by the state's authorities. These tests will be administered free of cost for the people of Karnataka," the Bengaluru-based developer said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.