Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puravankara donates 500 coronavirus testing kits to Karnataka govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:26 IST
Puravankara donates 500 coronavirus testing kits to Karnataka govt

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has donated 500 coronavirus testing kits to the Karnataka government that can help test 5,000 people. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted, "Appreciate the contribution of Ashish Puravankara, MD of Purvankara Group who donated 500 Covid testing kits today. This will help test 5000 people as each kit can test 10 people." "To help augment the government's efforts, Puravankara has committed to procure approved testing kits, which will be managed by the state's authorities. These tests will be administered free of cost for the people of Karnataka," the Bengaluru-based developer said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Azhar Ali backs Misbah, says virus-affected WTC should be extended

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has backed head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haqs suggestion that the coronavirus-affected World Test Championship should be extended in the wake of the global pandemic. He believes cricketing action sh...

2 Nigerian nationals arrested for supplying drugs: Police

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested from the Mohan Garden area here for allegedly supplying drugs, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Kingsley Izunna Owuamanam 28 and Fabrice Dallo 35, were arrested on Thursday, they sa...

Trump, Putin discuss coronavirus, global energy markets -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday about the coronavirus and energy markets, the White House said.President Trump and President Putin discussed the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus pa...

Economic devastation looms on a Good Friday like no other

Christians around the world observed a Good Friday like no other, at home watching livestreams instead of at church, as pressure mounted on governments to restart some industries and fend off further economic devastation from the coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020