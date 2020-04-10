Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airlines engage in banter online amid coronavirus gloom

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:40 IST
Airlines engage in banter online amid coronavirus gloom
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

These days being on ground is a wonderful thing, IndiGo. Flying would not be the smart choice, what say GoAir? These are words from full service carrier Vistara, which was soon joined by AirAsia India, SpiceJet and Delhi airport on Twitter. Amidst planes remaining grounded and gloom in the aviation sector due to the coronavirus pandemic, airlines, led by IndiGo, on Friday took to the microblogging site with humorous exchanges.

The airlines went for "#StayingParkedStayingSafe" hashtag. In a not-so-often seen trend on social media, airlines -- which generally compete fiercely in the domestic market -- and various airport operators were engaged in banter.

It all started with the country's largest airline IndiGo tweeting, "Hey @airvistara, not #flyinghigher these days we heard?". Pat came the response from Vistara saying no and adding, "@IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing".

To its query "flying would not be the smart choice, what say @goairlinesindia?", GoAir replied saying staying home is a safe feeling. "We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it is not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right @AirAsiaIndian?" the airline said.

Continuing the chain of reactions, AirAsia India tweeted saying staying at home is the "Red Hot Spicy thing to do". Asking "isn't that right?", the budget carrier tagged SpiceJet, which said, "good to know our thoughts match, like our colors!".

"Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we're happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport?," SpiceJet tweeted. Taggig all the four airlines, Delhi airport said the "Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile!" "Together in the skies, and together on ground too!," the airport said.

Commercial flights are suspended till April 14 amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. Continuing the bonhomie online, Vistara said, "right now we are in a long distance relationship right IndiGo6E?", while GoAir said it is all about social distancing on ground but not at heart.

"We are going to keep you safe on our home turf until you fly again. Stay home and stay 6E at #BLRAirport. Isn't that right @CSIMA_Official and @RGIAHyd?" Bangalore airport said in a tweet. Continuing the thread, Mumbai airport said it has plenty of room at the airport, tagging IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara, GoAir, AirAsia and Air India. It also tagged AAI.

"Staying indoors also apply to our steel birds. We will be back soon, giving wings to desires," Hyderabad airport said in a tweet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers go on rampage in Surat; torch vehicles

Hundreds of migrant workers stuck in Surat amid the lockdown went on a rampage on Friday night, setting many vehicles on fire, police said. They are demanding that necessary arrangements be made for them to return to their native places and...

In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation

Christians are commemorating Jesus crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic. The chanting of a small group of clerics insid...

Telangana CM urges people to cooperate during lockdown

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday urged the people in the State to cooperate with the lockdown, which has been implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He said the people afflicted with the coronavirus are ...

Italy extends coronavirus lockdown until May 3 - Prime Minister

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday the government was extending the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus until May 3, though a few types of shops would be allowed to re-open from April 14. This is a difficult but...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020