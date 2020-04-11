Left Menu
Law firm to provide free legal assistance to medical responders

Probus Legal, a Mumbai-based law firm is offering free legal assistance to doctors, nurses and other medical first responders who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

11-04-2020
Probus Legal. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Probus Legal, a Mumbai-based law firm is offering free legal assistance to doctors, nurses and other medical first responders who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19). Expressing their appreciation and gratitude towards medical professionals, the firm believes that gestures like these coming from members of the civil society will go a long way in not just helping them in these unforeseen circumstances but also in harbouring a sense of security and solidarity amongst the public at large.

"We recognize and feel indebted to the selfless acts of courage that our medical first responders have showcased each & every day since the outbreak to save lives and limit the spread of Coronavirus. During such unprecedented times, each one of us ought to contribute to lessen their burden in whatever manner we can as we can't be grateful enough", said Gautam Tiwari, managing partner and co-founder at Probus Legal. To avail of the free legal assistance, the medical first responders should contact Probus Legal at: contact@probuslegal.com along with their details and scope of assistance required.

Upon valid identification, Probus Legal will provide assistance free of cost. The above services will be subject to the government regulations. Probus Legal is a full service Indian law firm with main practice areas being litigation & dispute resolution, corporate & commercial, competition, real estate, employment, financial regulatory practice, intellectual property and bankruptcy.

The firm is headquartered in Mumbai, India with associate offices in New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune and Cuttack. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

