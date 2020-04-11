Flipkart, Tata Consumer Products partner to provide essential commodities for consumers

Left Menu
E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Tata Consumer Products said on Saturday they are coming together amid COVID-19 global pandemic and subsequent lockdown enabling Indian consumers access to essential food and beverage products.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-04-2020 12:04 IST
The synergies enable an alternate business channel to benefit consumers. Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Tata Consumer Products said on Saturday they are coming together amid COVID-19 global pandemic and subsequent lockdown enabling Indian consumers access to essential food and beverage products. Tata Consumer Products distributors will list as marketplace sellers on the Flipkart platform. Consumers can use the Flipkart platform to buy different combo packs of essential products such as beverages (tea and coffee) and foods (spices, pulses and nutri mixes).

The partnership leverages combined strengths of both companies to solve consumer needs for access to essential commodities as they stay indoors and practice social distancing. The tie-up is already operational in Bengaluru and both companies plan to expand these facilities in Mumbai and New Delhi in the coming week and tier two towns in the future.

"With the support of government and local authorities, we are able to innovate unique distribution and supply chain models that enable us to serve communities," said Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. (ANI)

