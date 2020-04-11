Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Consumer Products distributors to join as sellers on Flipkart, enable availability of products

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 12:13 IST
Tata Consumer Products distributors to join as sellers on Flipkart, enable availability of products
The synergies enable an alternate business channel to benefit consumers Image Credit: ANI

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Saturday said it has partnered Tata Consumer Products Ltd under which the latter's distributors will list as marketplace sellers on the e-commerce platform. The partnership will allow consumers to use the Flipkart platform to buy different combo packs of essential products such as beverages (Tata Tea and coffee) and food items (Tata Sampann spices, pulses, and Nutri mixes) offered by Tata Consumer Products, a statement said. The partnership is already operational in Bengaluru, and the companies plan to expand these facilities in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming week and tier-II towns in the future. The product combinations have been curated keeping in mind specific needs of Indian consumers, while also offering them significant cost benefits, it said. "The partnership has brought together two iconic Indian companies that have created a unique distribution model, leveraging their combined strengths to solve for Indian consumers' need for access to essential commodities as they stay indoors and practise social distancing," it added. The Tata Consumer Company distributors who are now listed online with Flipkart Marketplace, have undergone the Flipkart Training for Packaging and Order Fulfilment and will process orders as per the standard operating procedures set by Flipkart, it said. "With the support of the government and local authorities, we are able to innovate unique distribution and supply chain models that enable us to serve communities in India. "The synergies and capabilities of both Tata Consumer and Flipkart are complementary and we are proud to enable an alternate business channel built on our marketplace model to deliver great value to consumers in these times of crisis," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group, said. Flipkart's marketplace supply chain will fulfil the orders by picking up these products from Tata Consumer Company distributors and delivering them to customers using its network of delivery executives. "Tata Consumer Products is committed to ensuring availability of our beverage and food brands to consumers across India, during this difficult time," Tata Consumer Products MD and CEO Sunil D'Souza said. He added that the partnership with Flipkart provides an innovative way to set up a strong alternate distribution channel through its wide network. Tata Consumer Products, part of Tata group, was formed in February this year following the merger of Tata Global Beverages and the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals Ltd. Earlier this week, Flipkart had announced a pilot with retail chain store Spencers to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials in Hyderabad. E-commerce companies are exploring unique models to ensure business continuity amid the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection. Bigbasket has partnered Uber to help in delivery of essential items, while Grofers said it has hired about 2,000 people from industries that have been deeply impacted by the current crisis such as textile, manufacturing, and services. E-commerce companies have struggled to deliver orders after the 21-day lockdown was imposed on March 24. Even though the government allowed delivery of essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce platforms, players faced hiccups initially. The surge in orders also disrupted operations for these companies. Players have now started resuming operations across various cities, clearing pending orders before accepting new ones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

People hopeful amid COVID-19 crisis, says PU research survey

Despite a massive spike in cases of COVID-19 across the country, many Indians are hopeful, reveals an online research survey by the psychology department of Panjab University PU here on Friday. The survey collected findings based on mapping...

COVID-19: Micro-level monitoring at few places in Kasaragod

Kasarsgod Ker, Apr 11 PTI The northern-most Kasaragod district, which has accounted for 130 COVID-19 cases, imposed further rigorous micro-level monitoring in four areas from Saturday to ensure there was no community spread. Police sources ...

Beggars, urban poor scour once-pulsating Vaishali market for food, alms in reflection of lockdown fallout

Once pulsating with the shrill cries of fruit sellers, pleas of beggars and unending footfalls of shoppers, the Vaishali market is today a ghost town. Its multitude of stores selling almost everything from daily essentials to high-end elect...

Coronavirus HIGHLIGHTS: PM holds meeting with CM; Apple-Google bid to develop contact-tracing tech

PM holds meeting with CMs lockdown extension focus of discussion New Delhi As India battles the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a video conference with chief ministers primarily to take their feedback on wheth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020