Fiinovation & SMS India Partner for COVID-19 Relief Project in Kolkata

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) and SMS India Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram (SMS group Germany subsidiary), a leading plant supplier to the metallurgical industry, have joined hands and designed a community level CSR project for fostering awareness for COVID-19 and aiding the marginalized section of the society. The project will be implemented in Ward Slum No. 38 in Kolkata which include areas such as, Gas Street, Nakibulla Lane, Antony Bagan Lane, Ramnath Biswas Lane, Kali Shome Street, Patwar Bagan Lane, Harshee Street, Canal East Road, Canal West Road, Chamru Singh Lane, Harinath Dey Road and Ward Institution Street. The intervention aims to provide basic and essential supplies to the destitute and financially weak section of the society. The project will benefit approximately 1500 slum households of the targeted region. Dr. Nikhil Vihari Memorial Foundation, a civil society organization that has been working towards development of health, livelihood and education in the under privileged and backward sections of the society in Kolkata will handle the on-ground requirements and manage the implementation. As part of the project, various temporary distribution centres will be set up in the slum areas for the distribution of pre-packaged food ration. The project has been holistically designed to spread awareness among the target beneficiaries about various preventive measures that can keep them safe from the Coronavirus. Multiple awareness drives will be conducted to educate the beneficiaries about proper hand washing techniques and personal hygiene practices. Hygiene kits will also be distributed among the targeted households in order to encourage them to adopt safe hygiene practices. Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in India, Fiinovation has been collectively working with its implementation partners across the country and taking affirmative measures aimed to foster the local communities to fight the battle against the pandemic. Fiinovation will continue to monitor the situation and design community level interventions for it understands that the fight against the epidemic is a shared responsibility and it requires participation from all sections of the society. Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty talking about the development said, “Fiinovation is committed towards working for the welfare of the society and during these times of exigency, we will use our resources to serve the community with more vigour and resolve”. He added, “The devastating impact of COVID-19 is beyond assessment and prediction. This fight can only be won if the people are empowered with the right knowledge and tools to face it”. About FiinovationInnovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) is a global consulting firm operating in multiple disciplines of the social development sector with an emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability. Fiinovation offers end to end CSR consulting services and simplified solutions that have helped various corporations channelize their resources for the upliftment of community on societal, economic and ecological aspects in accordance to their CSR charter. Since 2008, Fiinovation has grown phenomenally and has made a benchmark in the sector through its service quality

