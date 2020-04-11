Left Menu
IHC, Taj's owner, says some staff tested positive for virus

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2020 23:59 IST
Indian Hotels Company, which runs the Taj properties chain, on Saturday said an unspecified number of its employees in the financial capital have tested positive for coronavirus. The company, which is hosting at its premium hotels doctors and other health workers who are on the frontline of battle against coronavirus pandemic in the city, conducted tests on approximately 500 employees, it said.

Without specifying the number of infected employees, the company said in a statement that most of them were "asymptomatic showing absolutely no signs of illness". "However, staff testing positive and symptomatic were duly hospitalized and others who were in contact with them have immediately been put in quarantine," the company said.

The iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Tower hotel of the company in south Mumbai does not have any guests at present and only minimal staff are present to ensure upkeep of the property, it said. When contacted, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation could not give any information as to how the civic body was treating the IHC properties where staff tested positive.

In some cases the BMC sets up containment zones around buildings where coronavirus patients are found..

