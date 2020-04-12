TSM drop Rocket League, PUBG rosters

Team SoloMid announced Saturday they are releasing their competitive rosters in both Rocket League and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, but added the organization plans to be back in both leagues at some point. "Today, TSM will be making the difficult decision to release our competitive PUBG and Rocket League rosters," TSM said in a statement. "Both squads have taken on great challenges and difficulties over the past years in stride, and we will be sad to see them go."

TSM did retain three players from their PUBG roster, however, keeping Michael "MykLe" Wake, Rory "rawryy" Logue, and Rene "Braexco" Rehling, likely as streamers and content creators. Christopher "Fexx" Wheddon and Jere "Jembty" Kauppinen are now free agents. There was no retention of any Rocket League players, according to the release, meaning Remco "remkoe" den Boer, Otto "Metsanauris" Kaipiainen, Joonas "Mognus" Salo, and coach Nicolai "Snaski" Andersen are all free agents after little more than a year with TSM.

TSM have struggled in Rocket League since the start of 2019, netting only one top-three finish in that time. But remkoe, the team captain, tweeted that the team knew about the coming release "for weeks" and added "it's probably unlikely you'll see (TSM) returning to RL anytime soon without any changes to the league or the game itself (unless top1/2 NA team w/o buyout)."

TSM added near the end of their statement, "For our PUBG and Rocket League fans, don't fret! We are still exploring our opportunities within both scenes, and plan to re-enter them at a later date. Sit tight, and we hope that you'll be able to see your favorite team play your favorite games once more!" --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.