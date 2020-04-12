Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indiabulls Housing's top management opts salary cut for FY21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:20 IST
Indiabulls Housing's top management opts salary cut for FY21

Housing finance company Indiabulls Housing Finance on Sunday said its senior management has voluntarily opted to take up to 35 per cent pay cut for the financial year 2020-21. Firm's chairman Sameer Gehlaut has decided to forgo his salary, while vice-chairman, managing director and CEO Gagan Banga, has opted to take 75 per cent salary cut for the year, the company said in a filing to exchanges.

Senior management has decided to lead the efforts on expense control by volunteering to take pay cuts up to an average of 35 per cent for the current financial year, it added. Last month, the group had said it had donated Rs 21 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to support the government in combating the coronavirus pandemic and providing relief to the affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Doctors reattach ASI’s hand chopped off in Patiala attack, surgery successful: Officials.

Doctors reattach ASIs hand chopped off in Patiala attack, surgery successful Officials....

COVID-19: Christians attend Easter Sunday masses online

Thousands of Christians here celebrated Easter on Sunday and attended the Easter mass through live-streaming as all religious places remained shut due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. All churches in the city ha...

Combating COVID-19: Wearing of masks made compulsory in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation AMC has made wearing of masks compulsory for the residents of the city from April 13 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.All persons when at a public place within the jurisdiction of Ahmedabad Municipal ...

909 coronavirus cases, 34 deaths reported in 24 hrs: Health Ministry

As many as 909 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 8,356 and the death toll to 273 in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, while asserting that the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020