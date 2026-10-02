"No worthy idea to be left behind due to lack of resources": Haryana CM launches 'Startup Haryana Seva Sankalp' initiative

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday assured the youth of the state that no worthy innovation would suffer from a lack of resources, affirming that the government stands firmly with emerging entrepreneurs. Attending the 'Vichar Se Vistar Tak' programme at Kurukshetra University on the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Chief Minister unveiled the 'Startup Haryana Seva Sankalp Program' to drive grassroots entrepreneurship across the state.

Addressing the gathering, CM Saini said, "Today, I assure the youth of the state that no worthy idea of yours will be left behind due to a lack of resources. If you have innovation, the government stands with you. If you have talent, opportunities await you. And if you have determination, success is your destiny. I am fully confident that the 'Startup Haryana' initiative will unlock new possibilities through a spirit of service and resolve." Later, in an X post, the Chief Minister reiterated the vision to decentralise industrial and technological growth.

"On the birth anniversaries of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji, and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, paying homage to both these great luminaries, today from the sacred land of Kurukshetra, a new chapter in the journey of entrepreneurship was inaugurated through the 'Startup Haryana Seva Sankalp Program'," he posted. CM Saini further stated, "The youth of Haryana possess boundless talent, immense energy, and an extraordinary courage to achieve something new. Our goal is to extend the success of Gurugram to Karnal, the innovation of Panchkula to Palwal, and the entrepreneurship of Hisar to Sirsa."

Detailing the statewide outreach in a subsequent post, the Chief Minister wrote, "Under this campaign, we have resolved to reach all 23 districts, bring forth innovations and startups from every district, and create new opportunities for employment.” “Special awards have also been provided to encourage startups and emerging entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellent performance. From idea to expansion, from startup to employment, and from employment to #ViksitHaryana—this journey has begun today,” he added. (ANI)