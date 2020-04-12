Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wadhawans deny reports on them not cooperating with ED, CBI

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:29 IST
Wadhawans deny reports on them not cooperating with ED, CBI

Legal firm representing DHFL's promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan on Sunday denied reports that they were not cooperating with the ED and CBI for investigation, and the purpose of their trip to Mahabaleshwar was due to genuine concern for their family members health. Last week, an offence was registered against the Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, for travelling to Mahabaleshwar - a popular hill station located more than 300 kms from Mumbai - in violation of prohibitory orders during coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

They were detained by civic officials at their Diwan Villa farm house in Mahabaleshwar. "There are various news articles and reports circulating, that suggest that Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan are not co-operating with the investigation being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation and absconding and flouting the rules of the lockdown imposed in the country due to the spread of Coronavirus. None of their actions have been taken to defeat the law," a statement issued by legal firm Rashmikant and Partners, on behalf of Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, said.

The Wadhawan brothers are being probed by the ED as part of a separate money-laundering investigation related to late Mumbai gangster Iqbal Mirchi. "If they were absconders from the law they would hardly have disclosed their whereabouts to seek permission to go from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar. The suggestion is false and absurd," the law firm said.

The statement said the circumstances that necessitated the Wadhawan brothers, along with their mother and family to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar, was a bonafide and genuine worry and concern for the health of their family members due to the rapid spread of coronavirus. It said Wadhawan brothers and their mother are suffering from various ailments and are highly susceptible to the coronavirus.

"Considering the circumstances, the Wadhawans thought it fit to travel further away from Khandala and Mumbai and thus decided to go to their ancestral residence in Mahabaleshwar. They obtained official permission to do so. The only reason for their travel was thus to protect themselves and their family," the law firm said. It was on their arrival at their ancestral residence in Mahabaleshwar, they were informed by the local authorities to self-quarantine at their residence for 14 days.

"They were thereafter requested to move to a private quarantine facility at Panchgani. They have fully co-operated with the authorities in this regard and are presently at the private quarantine facility at Panchgani," the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown : People flout social distancing norms in Karnataka's Bagalkot

The locals in the Killa area of the district were seen flouting social distancing norms on Sunday. The area was sealed by the district administration after it was identified as a containment zone.According to the Union Health Ministry, a co...

COVID-19: WB govt makes wearing mask compulsory in public places

The West Bengal government on Sunday made wearing masks mandatory for people visiting public places, a senior official saidAn order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha Sunday eveningMouth and nose should be covered by...

Ahmed Patel rues spread of hatred on social media

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday took a dim view of what he called the spreading of hatred in society by certain groups amid the coronavirus outbreak, and demanded strict action by government. In a video message posted on Twitte...

With over 21,300 coronavirus deaths, U.S. spends Easter Sunday on lockdown

Americans spent Sunday on lockdown as the U.S. toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic surpassed 21,300 deaths and more than half a million confirmed cases over the Easter weekend. With almost all the country under stay-at-home orders to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020